Four electric vehicle charging stations installed

The Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd., in association with Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd., and L&T Metro (Hyderabad) Rail Ltd., has installed four electric vehicle charging stations along the Metro corridor as part of eco-friendly green services.

The charging stations came up at Miyapur Metro station, Hyderabad Next Galleria Mall at Hitech City and at Punjagutta and Nagole Metro stations to provide charging facility to individual e-vehicles and e-taxis, according to a release.

The Power Grid has also slashed the charging rates from ₹24.60 to ₹12.60 per kWh. For charging e-vehicles and to make the payment through the mobile app, one should download the ‘POWERev’ app through Play Store (Android OS only) free of cost by registering with mobile number as user ID. At present, all these EV charging stations of the Power Grid are equipped with one heavy duty charger.

For more details, one may contact M. Rajasekhar, DGM (AM), Power Grid, on 9490611090.