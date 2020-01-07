Hyderabad

Four DTO officials convicted

Pensions given on fake documents

Justice Sambhashivarao Naidu of First Additional Special Judge for Special Economic Offences and Anti- Corruption Bureau (ACB) cases at Purani Haveli, Hyderabad, has awarded three years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹2,500 for four officials belonging to the District Treasury Office (DTO).

The conviction was awarded on Monday. The case pertains to year 1999.

