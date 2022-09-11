Four drug peddlers from A.P. arrested in two separate cases

ADVERTISEMENT

Hayathnagar police arrested two peddlers of Palnadu district in Andhra Pradesh and seized 50 kg of ganja from them. They had reportedly procured the contraband in the agency areas of Visakhapatnam, and were headed towards Hyderabad, when the police intercepted their vehicle and nabbed them on the city outskirts.

According to Vanasthalipuram ACP K. Purushotham Redd,y who disclosed details to mediapersons on Saturday, Gundlapalli Shiva Reddy and Inala Narsaiah of Palnadu, both childhood friends, were into smuggling ganja.

They used to procure the contraband at as low as ₹5000 per kg at the source and transport it to the cities to sell it for almost four times the rate. In the present transaction, they had also involved another person named A. Hanimi Reddy, a tile shop owner from Dachepally mandal.

In another incident, the Vanasthalipuram police and Malkajgiri Special Operation Team arrested two peddlers hailing from Visakhapatnam and East Godavari, and seized one litre of hashish oil.

Police said they were arrested near Sushma X Road when they were exchanging the packet. Accused Korra Nagaraju of Dumbriguda, Visakhapatnam, reportedly purchased the oil at ₹40,000 at Ananthagiri and had brought it here to hand it over to his friend, Mandapally Mohan, an autorickshaw driver.

All the accused were booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.