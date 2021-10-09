09 October 2021 21:08 IST

Four drug peddlers arrested

Four drug peddlers were arrested by the Special Operations Team of LB Nagar zone and 600 grams of ganja, 8 ML of hashish oil, a scooter and three mobile phones were seized from their possession.

Acting on specific information, the SOT team along with Meerpet police apprehended Varala Santhosh (19), Ravva Philips Kalyan (35), Syed Aziz (23) and Burse Narendra Srinivas (24).