Updated: 09 October 2021 21:08 IST
Four drug peddlers arrested
Four drug peddlers were arrested by the Special Operations Team of LB Nagar zone and 600 grams of ganja, 8 ML of hashish oil, a scooter and three mobile phones were seized from their possession.
Acting on specific information, the SOT team along with Meerpet police apprehended Varala Santhosh (19), Ravva Philips Kalyan (35), Syed Aziz (23) and Burse Narendra Srinivas (24).
