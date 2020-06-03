Four doctors, three staff test positive for COVID-19 at NIMS

HYDERABAD:

03 June 2020 14:39 IST

As cluster of COVID-19 cases among junior doctors who stay in Osmania Medical College(OMC), Hyderabad, continue to rise, another cluster of healthcare professionals was detected. Four resident doctors and three staff members from Cardiology speciality department at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Punjagutta, tested positive for coronavirus.

NIMS Medical Superintendent , Dr N Satyanarayana confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that the seven cases were detected.

The four resident doctors are pursuing super specialty course in Cardiology at the institute and attend patients. The three staff members used to work in Cath Lab. Swab samples collected from more are being processed.

"We have asked all doctors and staff members to report to us if they have symptoms. Tests will be conducted on those who are symptomatic," Dr Satyanarayana said.

In case of OMC, at least 12 Post Graduate (PG) students tested positive till Tuesday night and 151 tested negative. Tests results of more 129 are awaited. Six among the 12 PGs used to work at Modern Government Maternity Hospital, Petlaburj.

President of NIMS Resident Doctors Association Dr G Srinivas demanded that the earlier provision of quarantine for one-third workforce should be re-introduced.

During lock down, one-third of workforce were allowed to be under quarantine on rotation basis and the remaining doctors, staff, attended patients.