Four doctors, three lab staffers at NIMS test positive

HYDERABAD

03 June 2020 21:17 IST

As COVID-19 cases among junior doctors staying in Osmania Medical College (OMC) here continue to rise, another cluster of healthcare professionals has been detected with COVID-19. Four resident doctors and three staff members from cardiology wing of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Medical superintendent at NIMS, N. Satyanarayana confirmed that seven cases were detected. The four resident doctors are pursuing super speciality course in cardiology at the institute and attend patients. The three staff members used to work in cath lab.

“We have asked all doctors and staff members to report to us if they have symptoms. A committee will assess and decide if tests have to be conducted,” Dr Satyanarayana said.

Like private hospitals, precautions were taken before allowing patients and attendants into the hospital building. Anyone wishing to consult doctors are made to submit their address and contact details. Their body temperature is checked before allowing them into the building. Patients are asked if they have fever, cough, or other symptoms, and if they are close contacts of any COVID-19 patient.

President of NIMS Resident Doctors’ Association, G. Srinivas demanded that the provision of quarantine for one-third of workforce has to be introduced. During lockdown, one-third of work force was sent to quarantine on rotation basis and the remaining two-thirds attended patients. He also said that tests have to be conducted on all the resident doctors who want to get tested.