Four COVID-positive prisoners escape

They all fled around 3.30 a.m.

In a baffling incident reminiscent of cinema jailbreak, four COVID-positive prisoners escaped from Gandhi Hospital prison ward here on Thursday.

The four men were learnt to have used bed sheets to hide their faces while leaving from the rear side of the hospital, having made their way out by breaking open the ventilators in the bathroom.

The prisoners, who had been admitted to the hospital on different dates, fled at the same time on Thursday, around 3.30 am, when it was pitch dark.

The absconding are Mohammed Javeed, Mohammed Abdul Arbaz, P. Narasimha and Sama Sunder, accused in various cases at different police stations.

They had been shifted to the hospital from the Central Prison at Cherlapally after developing COVID-19 symptoms and had been admitted to prisoners ward on the second floor.

Sources confirmed that the prisoners managed to escape through the rear gate, also known as Padma Rao Nagar gate.

“Surveillance cameras in the area are not functioning. We are yet to ascertain how they escaped despite ‘tight’ police security in and around the hospital,” said an official.

“We suspect police personnel deployed at the ward and in the hospital dozed off in the wee hours. They prisoners might have noticed movement of police personnel since their admission and chalked out plans to escape,” he said.

A search was launched.