Four BRS corporators in Khammam municipal corporation switch loyalties to Congress

February 23, 2024 03:01 am | Updated 03:01 am IST - KHAMMAM

After its debacle in the Assembly elections in December last year, the BRS suffered another jolt as four of its corporators in the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) switched loyalties to the ruling Congress party on Thursday.

The four BRS corporators – Raparthi Sharath, Maduri Prasad, Palepu Vijaya and Alla Nirisha joined the Congress party in the presence of Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao in Khammam on Thursday evening.

District Congress Committee president P Durga Prasad and a host of Congress leaders including Sadu Ramesh Reddy were present.

The Khammam civic body is in the BRS kitty and the KMC is presently headed by mayor P Neeraja of the BRS.

The exodus of several BRS leaders to the Congress comes at a time when the BRS is yet to come to terms with the drubbing it received in the recent Assembly polls. The BRS drew a blank in Khammam district and the Congress party won all the five Assembly seats in the district.

