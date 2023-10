October 09, 2023 07:52 am | Updated 07:52 am IST - HYDERABAD

Police on Saturday arrested four persons, organisers of cellphone stores, for selling fake Apple and iPhone accessories.

In a release on Sunday, police said they seized phone back covers, battery packs, lightning cables, power adaptors, audio cables, and other accessories following raids at three outlets in Jagdish Market in Abids and an outlet in Domalguda. The accused are Bharata Ram (40), Padam Singh (25), Visaram Purohit (28) and G.Shiva Vara Prasad (21).