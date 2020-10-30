Five booked for selling, buying baby

Hyderabad

A couple from Nacharam who sold their newborn child, a baby-boy, to an issueless couple, were booked by the police on Friday.

Nacharam inspector T. Kiran Kumar said the baby’s parents Meena and Venkatesh had an agreement to give their child in ‘adoption’ to Nageena and Rama Rajeswara Rao before his birth. He was sold for ₹1 lakh.

The couple had decided to sell their child as they predicted it would be a girl, as they earlier had twins, both girls and who died of complications in the pregnancy.

Rajeswara Rao is an outsourced employee with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

“The boy was born at ESI hospital, Nacharam, on June 19, on the health card of Rajeshwar Rao. They impersonated Meena as Nageena in the hospital, as per the agreement through a mediator Janaki,” Mr. Kumar said.

Recently, Meena came across another issueless couple, who were willing to pay ₹5 lakh for a baby-boy. So, she approached the foster parents of the newborn, asking them to return the child or pay ₹4 lakh, as she was in ‘loss’.

When Nageena and Rajeshwar Rao refused to give the boy or pay the money, Meena approached the Nacharam police, stating that her son had been sold to the former illegally without her knowledge.

While probing her complaint, police learnt about the ‘deal’ between the couples and handed over the child to the Child Welfare Department.

Based on the complaint lodged A Sujatha, District Welfare Officer, a case under Indian Penal Code and Juvenile Justice Act was registered against Meena, Venkatesh, Nageena, Rajeshwar Rao and Janaki.