Four booked for paper leak

Examination observer also among accused

Abdullapurmet police booked four persons, including the examination observer and employees of a private college at Batasingaram here, for question paper leak in the ongoing diploma regular exams being conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training.

As per a petition by the Board’s secretary C. Srinath, employees of Swathi Institute of Technology & Science, chief superintendent Venkateswarlu, administrative officer Krishna Murthy, a lecturer Krishna Mohan and an observer were booked for cheating under the Prevention of Malpractices and Unfair Means Act, the police said on Friday.

All the diploma exams which were scheduled to be conducted in January after Sankranthi holiday had been postponed as the State government extended holidays till January 30. And the revised schedule for exams for C18 – semesters 3 and 4 and C21 – semester 1 was between February 8 and 12.

It was learnt that the Board, based on reports from various colleges and exam centres, located the leak from the said college at Batasingaram.

The incident was identified on the first day of commencement of the exams on Tuesday and the papers were found to have been circulated over WhatsApp. The Board, following internal inquiry, approached the police on Thursday.

According to the police, it was petitioned that the leak pertained to two papers – Electrical Circuits and Applied Engineering Mathematics.

Police were questioning the accused and students allotted to the examination centre. An investigation was opened.