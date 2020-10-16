Four bodies retrieved from Mailardevpally

Hyderabad

16 October 2020 13:32 IST

Rescue efforts are on for four more.

The bodies of four persons belonging to a family of nine that was swept away in the floods on Wednesday at Mailardevpally were retrieved.

The officials fished out two bodies from a nala at Falaknuma on Thursday night, while two bodies were retrieved on Friday morning in Mailardevpally. Rajendranagar Mandal Revenue Officer K. Chandrashekar said that they had found the bodies of three women and a girl child, and efforts were underway to trace the remaining four including a five-year-old.

The victims have been identified as Farzana Tabassum, Humaira Tabassum, Darakhshan Quraishi and 10-year-old Ameena.

The missing are Mohammad Abdul Qureshi, Mohammad Abdul Vajid Qureshi, Abdul Wasey Qureshi and Abdul Rehab Qureshi, he said.

On Wednesday afternoon, Md Abdul Taher Qureshi, 60, and his family were standing near the gate of their house when he was swept away by water. In an attempt to save his life, the other family members got swept away. However, he managed to survive.

Meanwhile, the MRO said that so far the disaster management agencies managed to retrieve nine bodies, including four from Taher Qureshi’s family