Four Bangladeshi women rescued in Hyderabad

Hyderabad

17 March 2021 22:29 IST

Four women from Bangladesh, who were forced into flesh trade, were rescued by the Anti Human Trafficking Unit of Rachakonda police, and eight persons, including four organisers, were taken into custody.

Acting on a tip-off, the team along with LB Nagar police raided Sai Durga Lodge at LB Nagar, and found that the organisers were running a prostitution racket with female sex workers from Bangladesh, and West Bengal and other parts of the country.

The team found four men and four women, two in each room, in compromising positions.

The arrested are lodge owner-cum-organiser Desineni Venkateshwar Rao (52), Sakijan Khatun alias Deepika (30) from Darjeeling, Ravi, Mandla Avinash (32), Guguloth Sujatha (27), Kumavath Pancharam (38), Cirra Manish (25), Avaldoddi Madhu (30) and Vikas Kumar Saket (22). The women, who were forced into flesh trade, were sent to a rescue home.