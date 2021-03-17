Four Bangladeshi women rescued in Hyderabad

Four women from Bangladesh, who were forced into flesh trade, were rescued by the Anti Human Trafficking Unit of Rachakonda police, and eight persons, including four organisers, were taken into custody.
Acting on a tip-off, the team along with LB Nagar police raided Sai Durga Lodge at LB Nagar, and found that the organisers were running a prostitution racket with female sex workers from Bangladesh, and West Bengal and other parts of the country.
The team found four men and four women, two in each room, in compromising positions.
The arrested are lodge owner-cum-organiser Desineni Venkateshwar Rao (52), Sakijan Khatun alias Deepika (30) from Darjeeling, Ravi, Mandla Avinash (32), Guguloth Sujatha (27), Kumavath Pancharam (38), Cirra Manish (25), Avaldoddi Madhu (30) and Vikas Kumar Saket (22). The women, who were forced into flesh trade, were sent to a rescue home.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath