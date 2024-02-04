Four Bangladeshi nationals arrested for illegally staying in Khammam

February 04, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Khammam three-town police have arrested four Bangladesh nationals for allegedly staying illegally in Khammam for the past several years using documents obtained with fake credentials. Two of the accused have obtained Indian passports, Aadhaar, PAN and voter ID cards and were disguising themselves as local residents, according to the police.

Three of them have been living with their wives and children at Srinivas Nagar and Prakashnagar localities in Khammam for years.

The arrested were identified as Md. Noor Nabhi (28) Md. Sagar (24) Shaik Jamir (30) and Md. Aminur Mondal (26) all natives of Jhenaidah district in Bangladesh. They have been eking out a living by working as construction labourers and fruit vendors in Khammam.

Their illegal stay was found out by the an team of officials who were conducting the ‘Operation Smile X’, a special drive to trace and rescue missing children, in Srinivas Nagar last week. The team identified and rescued five children, aged 15-17 years, reportedly belonging to the families of the “illegal immigrants” from a construction site at Raparthinagar in the town.

The team handed over the children to the Women and Child Welfare Department after verifying their background for taking the necessary action to deport them, sources said.

Mr. Noor Nabhi allegedly married a local woman in 2018, changed her name and built a house at Kalwa Katta road, according to sources.

The police booked the four Bangladeshi nationals under the relevant sections of the IPC; the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920; the Passport Act, 1967; and the Foreigners Act, 1946.

