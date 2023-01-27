Four arrested for stealing generator radiator

January 27, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - WARANGAL

Four members of a gang allegedly involved in stealing a generator radiator in the guise of rag-pickers were arrested by a joint team of the Matwada police and Central Crime Station (CCS) in Warangal on Friday.

The arrested were A Mysamma, U Divya, N Ramakka and N Yellaiah, all residents of Madikonda in Hanamkonda district, the police said. The accused had allegedly stolen a generator radiator from the workshop of a reputed company at the Matwada Industrial Estate using an auto by posing as rag-pickers two weeks ago, police added.

Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended the accused while they were travelling in an auto carrying the stolen radiator from a secluded place to Auto Nagar to sell it on Friday morning.

Police seized the generator radiator worth ₹2 lakh and an auto used in the offence from them.