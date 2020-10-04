Four arrested for running brothel, Bangladeshi woman rescued

Hyderabad

04 October 2020 00:00 IST

Main accused still at large

A Bangladeshi woman was rescued by the Anti-Human Trafficking unit of Rachakonda police on Friday night after they busted a prostitution racket and arrested four organisers, including a woman, at Lecturer’s Colony in Hayathnagar. The woman was sent to a rescue home.

The 26-year-old rescued victim, who hails from Jashua district in Bangladesh, was trafficked to the country in the guise of a maid by one Imran. Later, she was handed over to one Rahul, who forced her to prostitution.

The arrested organisers are Uyyala Yadaiah (49), his wife Uyyala Chittamma (35) from Lecturer’s Colony, Guru Prasad Poddar (34), a mason from Hooghly in West Bengal and Motepu Bhaskar (40) from Hayathnagar. Prime accused Imran from Bangladesh is currently at large.

Police seized four mobile phones, six packets of birth control pills, ₹700 cash and a two-wheeler from the accused. They said that the accused couple were running the brothel in their house to make a quick buck.

A case under Section 370-A (exploitation of a trafficked person) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3, 4, 5 and 7 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, was registered against the accused.