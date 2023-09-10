HamberMenu
Four arrested for murder of missing teen

All the four accused were arrested on Saturday and will be produced before the court for judicial remand.

September 10, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Jubilee Hills police solved the mystery behind the missing case of 18-year-old Karthik from Yousufguda and arrested four youths for the ‘murder’. | representative image

Jubilee Hills police solved the mystery behind the missing case of 18-year-old Karthik from Yousufguda and arrested four youths for the 'murder'. | representative image

Jubilee Hills police on Saturday said they had solved the mystery behind the missing case of 18-year-old Karthik from Yousufguda and arrested four youths for the ‘murder’.

On August 16, Karthik’s brother, Venkatesh, filed a police complaint stating that his brother, who worked as a junior artiste, was missing since August 13. A missing person case was registered and investigation initiated.

On the basis of evidence, police tracked Toleti Sai (20), who during interrogation allegedly confessed to have murdered Karthik. Sai and his three friends — Koppal Suresh (22), Nakka Jagadish (20) and Majji Raghu (19) —allegedly committed the crime near the jungle area of Bowenpally.

Upon interrogation, it was revealed that Sai, who runs a YouTube channel, and Karthik were vying for the attention of a woman, also a junior artiste. On August 13, Sai, along with the other three, abducted Karthik near Yousufguda metro station and took him to a jungle area near old airport road in Bowenpally. The accused allegedly slit Karthik’s throat and repeatedly hit him with a stone until he died.

All the four accused were arrested on Saturday and will be produced before the court for judicial remand.

