Four arrested for ‘land grab’

HYDERABAD

30 September 2020 07:56 IST

The Rachakonda Police Special Operations Team and Bibinagar police on Tuesday arrested four persons for allegedly grabbing land and selling same plots to multiple buyers.

The accused are Golanukonda Muthyalu (52), Vadde Sathaiah (65), and Gudeboina Shyam Prasad (39), all residents of Bibinagar, and Mohd Anwar (24), a resident of Santoshnagar.

Police booked a case against them under Sections 120(B), 420, 447, 427, 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

Advertising

Advertising

According to police, Sathaiah was in possession of 3 acres and 1 gunta land in Bibinagar village. In 1995, he decided to sell it and approached real estate broker Muthyalu. The land was sold to P Bal Reddy, who with his associates, sold the plots of land.

Police said that once all plots were sold, Muthyalu planned to sell the same land again. He allegedly spoke to Sathaiah and Balamallaiah and executed a general power of attorney document in favour of P Bal Reddy. Muthyalu was allegedly a signatory to this. After this, P Bal Reddy sold plots of land to unsuspecting customers.

The accused allegedly removed stones which marked boundaries and levelled the plots of land for development.

When one of the legal owners visited his plot, he found the accused levelling the land parcel who allegedly threatened him with dire consequences.

Following a complaint, the police apprehended the accused.