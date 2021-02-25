Four apprehended in lawyer attempt to murder case

HYDERABAD

25 February 2021 00:28 IST

The Narayanguda police apprehended four persons allegedly involved in the attempt to murder case of Sidhharth Singh Chowdhary, an advocate.

Police identified the accused as Ghanshyam Balaji Singh, 47, Mohammed Wali, 38, Mohammed Waseem Ansari, 23, and Shaik Sulaiman, 19.

Police said the victim was attacked with a knife at his office on February 16.

Advertising

Advertising

He was assaulted again.

The victim managed to evade the knife attack, but was later allegedly assaulted by the accused.