Foundation to various development works laid

KTR hands over 126 dwelling units; 2 reservoirs inaugurated

Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao launched or laid foundation to various development works worth ₹28.38 crore in the city on Saturday.

At Lambadi Thanda of Baghlingampally, the Minister handed over a total of 126 dwelling units built with a cost of close to ₹10.9 crore to beneficiaries who gave up their homes for in situ construction of the complex.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rama Rao said that the beneficiaries were not entitled to sell the units or rent them out. He urged them to keep the houses and surroundings clean. He called out the opposition parties to work with the government in development of the city, and not resort to politics as this was not election time.

Mr. Rama Rao laid foundation to a GHMC administrative office building at Domalguda, which would house the Secunderabad Zonal office and other circle offices. It was being built at a cost of ₹9.9 crore.

The modern market at Narayanguda, another structure the Minister laid foundation to, will replace the old market, which was brought down by GHMC due to the decrepit condition of the buildings.

With a built up area of 1,170 square metres, the four-storeyed building will house 54 shops in all. The construction will be completed in a year at a cost of ₹4 crore.

The two-storeyed sports complex launched at Adikmet area will have facilities for basket ball/badminton, table tennis, chess and carroms, and separate gyms for men and women, besides parking facilities in cellar. The cost of construction is ₹3.5 crore.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy, ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Mahmood Ali, Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan, legislator Mutha Gopal and Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin attended the events.

Later in the day, Mr. Rama Rao inaugurated two reservoirs of HMWS&SB, each with 2.5 million litres capacity, at LB Nagar. The reservoirs will provide drinking water to 15,900 connections, benefiting over 88,000 residents in areas such as Maruthi Nagar, Phanigiri Colony, Ramalingeshwara Colony, Vinayak Nagar, Satyanagar, Ratna Nagar, Alkapuri, Mohan Nagar, Sowbhagyapuram, Vijayapuri, New Nagole, SBI Colony, Lakshmi Nagar, Vasavi Nagar, Snehapuri, Margadarshi, Haripuri and Yadav Nagar colonies, a statement from water board informed.