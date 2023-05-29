HamberMenu
Foundation stones laid for three high-level bridges in tribal majority district

May 29, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Monday laid the foundation stones for three high-level bridges with an outlay of ₹13.80 crore in Aswapuram mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The three high-level bridges have been sanctioned at Gondigudem, Tummalacheruvu and Nellipaka villages to improve road connectivity in the ST-reserved Pinapaka Assembly constituency, official sources said.

The Minister, accompanied by the Government Whip and Pinapaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao, laid foundation stones for various development works worth ₹22.77 crore in Burgampahad, Manuguru and Aswapuram mandals on Monday.

These development works include laying of a BT road with an outlay of ₹3.87 crore between Lakshmipuram and Tekulacheruvu in Burgampahad mandal and road widening works between Ambedkar centre and Kodipunjulavagu centre in Manuguru town at an estimated cost of ₹2.60 crore.

Later, the Minister held a review meeting with Collector D Anudeep and other officials in Kothagudem to chalk out the arrangements for the three-week-long decennial celebrations of the Telangana formation day beginning June 2.

