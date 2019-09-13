Foundation stones for big-time investments next month

Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao has said that the foundation stones for big-time investments which have already got approval under TS-iPASS, the industrial policy of the Telangana government, will be laid in October.

The Minister made the announcement, while reviewing the operations of industrial projects that took off in the State and the progress of action plan of companies that got approval, a release said.

He said the State was poised to get investments in a big way in the coming months in food processing, aerospace, electronics, logistics and IT sectors. In this context, officials furnished to him the details of proposals processed by Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation, the nodal agency to implement TS-iPASS.

Mr. Rao said several companies evinced interest in investing in Telangana. Several companies had already invested while some more companies had sent their proposals.

He asked officials to extend all cooperation to companies that came forward to invest. The officials should ensure that the investments generated employment. He expressed satisfaction at the progress of IT sector in the last five years and asked them to take as challenge extension of IT companies to different parts of Hyderabad.

Principal Secretary, Industries, Jayesh Ranjan, Handlooms and Textiles Director Shailaja Ramaiyer and TSIIC managing director E.V. Narasimha Reddy attended the meeting.