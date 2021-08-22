Foundation stone laid of Railway underbridge

Minister of State of Railways Shri Raosaheb Patil Danve and others at the foundation stone laying ceremony for construction of road underbridge near Jalna railway station.

HYDEARABAD

22 August 2021 20:06 IST

Minister of State of Railways, Coal and Mines Raosaheb Patil Danve laid foundation stone for construction of a Road Under Bridge (RuB) in lieu of level crossing gate near Jalna Station, Maharashtra, in the SCR limits, on Sunday. The Minister said with the completion of bullet train project, people can reach Mumbai in around two hours, the resurvey of Jalna to Khamgaon will be done shortly and ₹750 crore has been allotted recently for Parli Beed Nagar new line, a press release said.

