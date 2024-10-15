GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Foundation stone laid for new hostel blocks at Gandhi Medical College

Published - October 15, 2024 11:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Health Minister C. Damodar Raja Narasimha speaking after laying the foundation stone for new hostel blocks at Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad, on Tuesday. 

Telangana Health Minister C. Damodar Raja Narasimha speaking after laying the foundation stone for new hostel blocks at Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad, on Tuesday.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Telangana Health Minister C. Damodar Raja Narasimha laid the foundation stone for new hostel blocks at Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad, on Tuesday. The project, with a budget of ₹79.5 crore, will include new hostel facilities for boys, girls, and senior residents.

This development follows a three-day strike by junior doctors in June, during which they demanded better accommodation. The strike was called off after the Health Minister promised the construction of new hostel buildings at both Gandhi Medical College and Osmania Medical College. The foundation stone for the Osmania Medical College hostel was laid on September 6.

While speaking at Gandhi Medical College, Mr.Raja Narasimha criticised the previous government for delaying the setting up of an IVF centre at Gandhi Hospital, noting that the project had been in discussion for nearly six years with little progress. “However, under the current government, the first IVF centre in the country has now been established at Gandhi,” he said.

The Minister stressed the need to fulfill the aspirations of underprivileged women to become mothers. He announced that within 15 days, an IVF centre would be operational at Maternity Hospital at Petlaburj, with additional centres planned for Warangal and Nizamabad.

Recognising the rise in cancer, diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease, he revealed plans to establish six cancer centres and 73 trauma centres across the State, focusing on providing medical care to rural and tribal areas within 15 minutes of need.

He also shared that the new Osmania General Hospital (OGH) will be constructed at Goshamahal at a cost of ₹2,000 crore.

