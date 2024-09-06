Foundation stone laid for girls’ hostel in Osmania Medical College

The foundation stone for a girls’ hostel in Osmania Medical College was laid on Friday by Health Minister C. Damodar Raja Narasimha and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

The project, with an estimated cost of ₹121 crore, aims to enhance the infrastructure and facilities available to students of the college.

In his speech at the event, Mr. Raja Narasimha underscored the importance of government hospitals matching the standards of private institutions.

“The government hospitals should be operated with a sense of humanity and service. The medical profession must be service-oriented, with staff working with patience and compassion. I hope all of you continue to demonstrate this level of commitment,” he said.

The Minister praised the reputation of Osmania Medical College, describing it as a ‘brand’ that symbolises Hyderabad’s medical excellence nationwide. He also announced plans for the new Osmania General Hospital, which will be built on a 32-acre site. “This project is a priority for the current government, despite the challenges we face. Governments may come and go, but what we accomplish for the people is what truly counts,” he said.

Following the foundation ceremony, both the Ministers distributed appointment letters to 282 newly-recruited lab technicians. “The accuracy of your work is vital — your reports play a critical role in patient care,” the Health Minister said.

“We urge you to maintain the highest professional ethics and manage your responsibilities diligently,” said Mr. Raja Narasimha. He also revealed plans to recruit an additional 1,300 healthcare staff over the next year.

The event was attended by Health Secretary Christina Z. Chongthu, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare R.V. Karnan, Director of Medical Education Dr. N. Vani, and other senior officials from the Health department.