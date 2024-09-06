GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Foundation stone laid for girls’ hostel in Osmania Medical College

Published - September 06, 2024 07:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Health Minister C. Damodar Raja Narasimha and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar along with senior officials at the foundation stone ceremony for a girls’ hostel in Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad, on Friday.

Health Minister C. Damodar Raja Narasimha and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar along with senior officials at the foundation stone ceremony for a girls’ hostel in Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad, on Friday.

The foundation stone for a girls’ hostel in Osmania Medical College was laid on Friday by Health Minister C. Damodar Raja Narasimha and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

The project, with an estimated cost of ₹121 crore, aims to enhance the infrastructure and facilities available to students of the college.

In his speech at the event, Mr. Raja Narasimha underscored the importance of government hospitals matching the standards of private institutions.

“The government hospitals should be operated with a sense of humanity and service. The medical profession must be service-oriented, with staff working with patience and compassion. I hope all of you continue to demonstrate this level of commitment,” he said.

The Minister praised the reputation of Osmania Medical College, describing it as a ‘brand’ that symbolises Hyderabad’s medical excellence nationwide. He also announced plans for the new Osmania General Hospital, which will be built on a 32-acre site. “This project is a priority for the current government, despite the challenges we face. Governments may come and go, but what we accomplish for the people is what truly counts,” he said.

Following the foundation ceremony, both the Ministers distributed appointment letters to 282 newly-recruited lab technicians. “The accuracy of your work is vital — your reports play a critical role in patient care,” the Health Minister said.

“We urge you to maintain the highest professional ethics and manage your responsibilities diligently,” said Mr. Raja Narasimha. He also revealed plans to recruit an additional 1,300 healthcare staff over the next year.

The event was attended by Health Secretary Christina Z. Chongthu, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare R.V. Karnan, Director of Medical Education Dr. N. Vani, and other senior officials from the Health department.

Published - September 06, 2024 07:22 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.