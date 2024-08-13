Foundation stone for Cognizant’s new campus in Hyderabad to be laid today 

IT firm Cognizant will lay foundation stone for its new 10 lakh sqft campus in Hyderabad on August 14, the Telangana Chief Minister’s office announced on Tuesday.

Cognizant, which with 57,000 employees in Hyderabad has emerged as the second largest employer in the IT sector in the State, will create an additional 15,000 jobs at the new campus. The focus of the work at the new campus will be on various advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), digital engineering and cloud solutions.

Close on the heels

The decision of the company to kickstart work for increasing its footprint in Hyderabad comes less than 10 days of the agreement signed with the State government following a meeting Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu had with Cognizant CEO S.Ravikumar in New Jersey, U.S.

Mr. Reddy, who is scheduled to reach Hyderabad on Wednesday morning after his visit to the U.S. and South Korea, will participate in the foundation stone laying ceremony in which Mr. Ravikumar will also be present, the CMO said.

IT exports

Cognizant originated in Chennai in 1994 and since has expanded globally. It began operations in Hyderabad in 2002 and has five campuses in the IT corridor. In the past two years, the company has provided jobs to 7,500 people from 34 different educational institutions in the State. IT exports by the company from the State in the last financial year totalled ₹7,725 crore.

Following the August 5 meeting in which the expansion was announced, the Chief Minister in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said “my team and I had a super successful meeting with Cognizant team in which the global IT major selected Hyderabad as the site for expansion and building the largest capacity [centre] outside the U.S. in Telangana. The new facility will create over 15,000 jobs.”

To explore Tier-2 cities

The company has also agreed positively to consider his suggestion to explore other tier-2 cities of Telangana for additional capacity ramp-up. The foundation for the agreement were laid by him, Mr. Sridhar Babu and officials in Davos, Switzerland earlier this year, he said.