Foundation laid for trauma care centre on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway 

Facility being set up by ADP India at Korlapahad Toll Plaza in Nalgonda district on the NH 

Published - July 09, 2024 01:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Minister of Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, ADP India managing director Vijay Vemulapalli and other guests at the groundbreaking function near Hyderabad on Monday. Photo: Arrangement

Minister of Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, ADP India managing director Vijay Vemulapalli and other guests at the groundbreaking function near Hyderabad on Monday. Photo: Arrangement

A state-of-the-art 6,500 sq. ft. trauma care centre is being established on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway (NH 65) in Nalgonda district of Telangana.

Business outsourcing and human capital management technology and solutions provider ADP India is setting up the facility in partnership with the Department of Health. The foundation stone for the centre, coming up at Korlapahad toll plaza on the highway in Kethepally mandal, was laid on Monday in the presence of Minister of Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, District Collector Narayana Reddy and senior leadership of the firm.

The primary purpose of the trauma care centre is to deliver immediate and effective medical treatment to accident victims, significantly reducing the time between injury and care, ADP India said in a release.

The Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway (NH-65) has 17 black spots and witnessed more than 500 accidents, claiming over 120 lives, in 2023-24. The area is a critical junction with high traffic flow, making it a vital point for emergency medical services. Equipped with the latest trauma care medical facility and equipment and medical support staff, the centre will cater to severe trauma cases. Immediate medical intervention can significantly reduce the number of fatalities and improve prognosis for accident victims, the firm said.

“The construction of this trauma care centre underscores our dedication to enhancing public safety and providing immediate medical assistance to those in need,” managing director Vijay Vemulapalli said. The Minister commended the company for the gesture. Bhongir MP Chamala Kirankumar Reddy was also present.

Soon after taking over as R&B Minister, Mr. Venkata Reddy held a meeting with officials to identify the accident spots and measures to be taken to reduce fatal accidents apart from providing medical services. Even when he was a Member of Parliament from 2019 to 2024, Mr. Reddy lobbied with the Union government for the expansion of roads on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway representing to the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Telangana

