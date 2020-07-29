Foundation laid for RuB, flyover

HYDERABAD

29 July 2020 22:21 IST

Municipal Administration Minister K. T. Rama Rao and Animal Husbandry Minister T.Srinivas Yadav on Wednesday laid foundation stone for construction of a road-under-bridge (RuB)and a flyover in Fatehnagar. The four-lane road-under-bridge would be constructed connecting Sanathnagar and Balanagar industrial areas at an estimated cost of ₹68.3 crore while the parallel two-lane flyover costing ₹45 crore would come up near Fateh Nagar road overbridge (RoB).

Mr. Rama Rao said the RuB would provide relief to traffic between Sanathnagar, Narsapur crossroads and Jeedimetla. He instructed officials of the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited to complete the project at the earliest. The Balangar flyover would be inaugurated in a few months, he said.

Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao, GHMC commissioner D. S. Lokesh Kumar, CE, HRDCL C.Vasantha, zonal commissioner Praveenya, and Chief City Planner Devender Reddy were present on the occasion.

