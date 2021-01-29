Mother, daughter found dead

Hyderabad

29 January 2021 20:49 IST

A woman and her eight-year-old daughter were found dead in a lake at Kanjar village of Nizamabad district on Friday. The victims were identified as 38-year-old J. Anuradha and her eight-year-old daughter J from Kanjar village.

According to the police, Anuradha reportedly killed her daughter by pushing her into the lake and then she also jumped into the water. She was reportedly vexed by her husband’s harassment and resorted to the extreme step. Hyderabad-based suicide prevention helpline — Roshni +914066202000 or 6666 1117.

Advertising

Advertising