Found dead

Hyderabad

10 January 2021 21:50 IST

Beggar’s body found in abandoned auto

A beggar’s body was found in a wrecked autorickshaw at Udamguda of Mailardevpally here on Sunday morning. Police said that the victim, aged about 65 years, whose identity could not be established yet, died of sickness. He took shelter in the auto during nights. Around 8.30 a.m. on Sunday, passers-by found him dead and alerted the police, who went to the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for preservation.

