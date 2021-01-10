Hyderabad

Found dead

Beggar’s body found in abandoned auto

A beggar’s body was found in a wrecked autorickshaw at Udamguda of Mailardevpally here on Sunday morning. Police said that the victim, aged about 65 years, whose identity could not be established yet, died of sickness. He took shelter in the auto during nights. Around 8.30 a.m. on Sunday, passers-by found him dead and alerted the police, who went to the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for preservation.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 10, 2021 9:51:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/found-dead/article33544659.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY