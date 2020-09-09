Forum directs BYJUS to make refund, pay damages

Education kit and tabls not delivered to candidate

Education technology company BYJUS was directed to refund ₹60,000 and pay a compensation of ₹10,000 after a consumer forum found that a customer had not received education kit and tabs despite making the payment.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Khammam, was dealing with a complaint filed by M Kranti Kumar, a private employee and resident of Khammam town.

The complainant said that he had subscribed to the BYJUS app through an agent by the name Y Keerthi Raju. The subscription was for Classess VIII, VII and IV XEED syllabus. The complainant stated that the agent had assured him that he would be provided with three tabs and BYJU’S kit worth ₹60,000 after which the amount was paid on August 11, 2018. The complainant claimed that neither the tabs, nor the student login ID and kit whad been provided to him. He then lodged a complaint with the company’s regional business development manager who assured him that he would receive the aforementioned items. However, this did not happen.

The complainant then contacted the company. When he failed to get the items, he filed complaint.

Taking a view of the evidence placed on record, the forum observed that the company had not preferred to contest the matter. “In the stated circumstances, it is presumed that the averments of the complainant and the documents filed by the complainant are true and genuine, therefore we are in opinion that the opposite parties are in deficiency of service and also rendering unfair trade,” it stated and ordered a refund of ₹60,000, ₹10,000 for damages and ₹5,000 for costs.