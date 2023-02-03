Formula E cars unveiled at custom-built garages

February 03, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The E-Prix cars that arrived in the city ahead of the FIA Formula E 2023 were unveiled at custom-built garages here. The grand event is scheduled to be held on February 11.

“With support from the government of Telangana and the FIA, Greenko has taken the necessary steps to ensure that these valuable vehicles are stored in top-notch conditions in custom-built garages,” a senior official of Greenko said in a media release.

All the Formula E cars will be housed in specially constructed, eco-friendly garages powered by renewable energy Greenko.

The cars, spares and various equipment were carried from several destinations into Hyderabad Airport, which got special permission from the Union government to freight a total of 22 cars aboard several aircraft with a combined load exceeding several tonnes.

Ace Nxt Gen officials are apparently thrilled about this development and the cars will soon be in Greenko’s new, renewable energy powered garages, showcasing the country’s commitment to sustainability and providing a platform to fans to experience electric car racing. “The arrival of the Formula E cars marks a significant moment in India’s motorsport history, as the country prepares to host its first-ever green race on February 11 at the scenic Hussainsagar,” the official said.

“This event not only highlights the government of Telangana’s vision to make Hyderabad a carbon-free city but also offers an exciting opportunity for fans to experience the thrill of electric car racing.”

A total of 11 teams with 22 cars will participate, including notable names like McLaren, Maserati, Porsche, Jaguar, Nissan, and Mahindra Racing. The highlight of the event will be the introduction of the Gen3 Era Formula E car, which is known for its top speed of 322kmph and its status as the world’s fastest, lightest, most powerful, and most efficient electric race car.

In addition to the races, the festival will also feature a range of entertainment activities, including live musical performances and the Allianz E-Village, an interactive zone showcasing the latest electric vehicles and gaming platforms.