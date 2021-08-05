Hyderabad

Former UGC Chairman is new GITAM Chancellor

GITAM president M. Sribharath (right) handing over the appointment letter to Virander Singh Chauhan in New Delhi on Thursday.  

Former University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman and Padmashri awardee Virander Singh Chauhan has been appointed as the Chancellor of GITAM.

The appointment letter was handed over to him by GITAM president M. Sribharath in New Delhi on Thursday. Dr. Chauhan is known for his contributions towards developing a recombinant vaccine for malaria. An alumnus of Delhi University, Dr. Chauhan began his career at St. Stephen's College and then went to Oxford on a Rhodes scholarship. He taught at IIT Kanpur before working as a senior scientist with a UN organisation, the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, in 1988, he went on to serve as a Director for 16 years.

As the Executive Chairman of NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) for 6 years, he constantly stressed on inculcating a strong ethical framework in India’s academic environment and empowering women in all fields for the nation's growth.


