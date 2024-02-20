GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former Tahsildar, eight others booked for land grabbing

They were charged with using forged documents, a ‘close aide’ of BRS leader arrested

February 20, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

The Kothapalli police on Tuesday arrested District Olympic Association president Nandelli Mahipal, known to be a close associate of a prominent BRS leader, on charges of attempting to grab a 15-gunta land in Kothapalli using forged documents.

According to the police, Mahipal was arrested based on a complaint from Bhoom Reddy of Kothapalli.

Acting on the complaint, the police booked nine persons including Mahipal and Chilla Srinivas, former Kothapalli Tahsildar, under Sections 467, 468, 471, 420, 386, 506, 120B r/w 34 of the IPC. The police named Mahipal and Srinivas as accused 3 and 9 in the case.

Police said Mahipal was arrested and produced before the local court. He was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

