Former Sirpur MLA passes away

Two-time legislator of Sirpur constituency, now in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, and Telangana protagonist, 60-year-old Kaveti Sammaiah, passed away on Thursday morning at a private hospital in Kagaznagar due to cardiac arrest.
He leaves behind wife Saileela, a former Kagaznagar municipal chairperson herself and three sons.
Sammaiah was admitted to the hospital in the morning following illness but breathed his last within half-an-hour of reaching the hospital. He was suffering from hypertension and diabetes since the last six months.
Sammaiah was among the staunchest followers of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao during the separate Telangana movement and won the 2009 Assembly election as well as the 2010 byelection as a Telangana Rashtra Samithi candidate from Sirpur constituency.
He lost to Koneru Konappa in 2014 when the latter contested on a Bahujan Samaj party ticket.
