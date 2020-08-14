Former school teacher held for burglaries

A former private teacher in Wanaparthy, and four of his accomplices involved in house burglaries, were nabbed by sleuths of Central Crime Station, Shamshabad, on Thursday.

They recovered 175 grams of gold ornaments, 350 grams of silver articles, a scooter, five mobile phones and tools used for housebreaking.

The accused are Kosuri Srinivasa Rao (50), a teacher, who hails from Guntur, Rathalavath Shanker Naik (28) of Secunderabad, Mallacheruvu Rama Rao (51), an auto driver from Guntur, Chinthala Sisindhri (24), a labourer from Prakasham district, and Muvva Suresh Babu (43), a petrol pump supervisor from Guntur.

Since 2009, the gang was committing property offences and the prime accused Srinivasa Rao was involved in 48 cases across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. On July 16, he was released on bail from Ongole District Prison. While Naik was involved in 51 property offences, Rama Rao was accused in 47, Sisindhri in 20 and Suresh Babu is an accused in cheating cases in Guntur.

After releasing from jail, ‘Gang leader’ Srinivasa Rao arranged bail for other members of the gang. “Again he formed a gang and started committing offences in Cyberabad and other parts of Telangana,” Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said.