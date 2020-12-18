Former SCB VP J. Pratap joins BJP

Reaches BJP party office in a large procession of vehicles

Telangana BJP received a shot in the arm in the Secunderabad Cantonment with former vice president J. Pratap, joining the party along with his followers in the presence of the party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, National OBC morcha president K. Laxman, senior leader P. Muralidhar Rao and other leaders at the party office on Friday evening.

Mr. Pratap has been with the Congress Party and later the TRS in the last few years and said that he joined the BJP as he felt it was the only party which can do justice to the problems being faced by the people of the Secunderabad Cantonment besides being inspired by the polices of the Modi government at the Centre. Another Cantonment leader Laxman too joined the party.

Mr. Rao welcomed the leaders into the party and was sure their entry will strengthen it in the Secunderabad Cantonment and also provide the impetus to take on the TRS Party in the next Assembly elections as the BJP is the only alternative as proven by the recent Dubbak byelection and also the GHMC polls. Earlier, Mr. Pratap and others arrived to the party office in a vehicle procession.