Former Ranji star Abdul Azeem in need of financial aid after kidney transplant

One of the finest batters of yesteryears, Abdul Azeem has been waging a grim battle ever since he was detected with a kidney ailment in 2021.

For someone who had redefined the role of an opener between 1980 and 1995 with his extravagant stroke-play which also saw him score a triple century in Ranji Trophy, 62-year-old Azeem is somewhat of a loner now. He is staring at an uncertain future with little support coming in at this hour of crisis.

The dashing opener, who played a big role in Hyderabad winning the Ranji Trophy only for the second time in 1987 by scoring 114 and 43 in the two innings against Delhi, is not really sure how things would shape up, especially on the financial front.

His younger daughter, Noor Obaid Azeem, doing her B.Ed (Special Education) gently reminds that there is no dearth of wishes for his father.

“We are truly blessed with the warmth of the cricketing fraternity especially after my father’s kidneys were transplanted early this month. Our entire family is grateful to Apollo Hospitals CEO K.Hari Prasad, who himself is a former Ranji cricketer, for all the support,” Ms.Noor told The Hindu.

Ironically, Azeem, who always loved company and was known for his honesty and sense of humour, is now allowed to meet visitors. “Like on the cricket field, he is a fighter off the field too, especially at such a critical juncture. Mentally, too, he is very tough,” Ms.Noor said.

But all that Azeem needs is not just courtesy calls or ‘get well soon’ messages but also financial help to come out of the crisis. “Nothing is promised but we are hoping the BCCI, HCA and ICA will lend a helping hand soon,” she added.