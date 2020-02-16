Former Ranji player held for cheating

A former player of Andhra Pradesh cricket team was arrested on Saturday for allegedly cheating the CMD of a company by impersonating as the personal assistant of IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

On January 13, CCS police received a complaint from an accounts officer stating his company CMD (name withheld) has been cheated to the tune of ₹3.30 lakh. A case was registered and the accused Budumuru Nagaraju from Polaki Mandal in Srikakulam of AP was arrested.

Police said in December last year, the accused called up the CMD, introducing himself as the Minister’s PA, and said that a cricket player from AP selected for the Under-25 World Cup is in dire need of sponsorship as he hails from a poor family, said Joint CP (Detective Department) Avinash Mohanty.

“He also told the victim that their company logo would be displayed on the cricket kit, which the Minister would present to the player,” Mr. Mohanty said, adding that he transferred the money soon after.

A few days later, the CMD realised that he had been cheated.