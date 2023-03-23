Former President of Croatia visits ISB

March 23, 2023 05:31 am | Updated 04:34 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Indian School of Business (ISB) and Zagreb School of Economics and Management, Croatia, have entered into a graduate student exchange agreement on Wednesday.

The exchange students, under the agreement, will be expected to undertake an academic programme, developed in consultation between the home institution and the host institution, at the ISB as full-time, non-degree status students at the graduate level.

ISB Dean Madan Pillutla and Zagreb School of Economics and Management Dean Mato Njavro exchanged the MoU documents in the presence of visiting former President of Croatia Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic and Indian Ambassador to Croatia Raj Srivastava.

Addressing students at ISB, Ms. Kitarovic underlined the need to spearhead a partnership between India and Croatia in the areas of digital transformation and green transition.

Briefing her about ISB’s activities and initiatives, Mr.Pillutla said the B-school is “delighted to add Croatia to its student exchange programme network of 32 countries.”