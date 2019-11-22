Former OU VC passes away

Former Vice Chancellor of Osmania University and former Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) V. Ramakistayya passed away here on Friday.
He is survived by four sons and a daughter. One of his sons, V. Venkataramana is presently Vice-Chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).
Ramakistayya was known for his student-friendly attitude; yet he was a firm administrator. He was a university topper and served the same university in different capacities. He was born at Munugodu village of Nalgonda district in 1932.
During his term, he set up four inter-disciplinary centres of excellence to promote teaching and research. The university also hosted the 85th session of the Indian Science Congress in 1998 when he was VC.
