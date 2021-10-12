Hyderabad

Former OU professor passes away

Prof. Sivaramakrishna  

Former Head of the Department of English, Osmania University, Prof. M. Sivaramakrishna passed away at his home in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The funeral is scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Amberpet crematorium.

An outstanding scholar, Prof Sivaramakrishna made immense contribution to the development of critical studies on Indian writing in English. His insight into Indian poetry in English earned him international reputation. Deeply influenced by Ramakrishna and Vivekananda Vedanta philosophy and tradition, he associated himself with the Ramakrishna Mutt.

He played a crucial role in developing the English proficiency programmes at Vivekananda's School of Languages at Ramakrishna Mutt. His colleagues and students condoled his death while recalling their association with him.


