Former NGRI chief selected as Fellow of International Science Council

December 19, 2022 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Harsh K Gupta | Photo Credit: File photo

Former director of CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute, Harsh K. Gupta has been selected as a Fellow of the prestigious International Science Council (ISC) in recognition of his outstanding contributions to promoting science as a global public good.

It is the highest honour by the ISC to support its vital mission to bring science to society and help address urgent societal problems such as climate change mitigation and adaptation, water, energy, and food security, as well as urgent transformations required in the research itself.

The selection was announced by ISC president Peter Gluckman during the 2022 World Science Forum at Cape Town, South Africa, earlier this month.

Mr.Gupta is an eminent Indian earth scientist, known for his pioneering work on discovering an enormously thick crust of ~ 70 km below the Himalaya and Tibet Plateau region. He characterised reservoir-triggered earthquakes and developed criteria to discriminate them from normal earthquakes. He is the recipient of several prominent recognitions, notable among them being the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for Science and Technology and the Padma Shri, among others, said a press release.

