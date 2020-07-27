Former MLA of CPI(M) dies of COVID

A former MLA of CPI(M), M. Narasimha (45) died of COVID-19 during treatment at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences on Sunday midnight. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

He was admitted to hospital after he tested positive for the virus 10 days ago and his blood sugar levels shot considerably on Sunday, sources said.

Narasimha represented Ibrahimpatnam constituency in Rangareddy district from 2004 to 2009 while serving as district president of Telangana agricultural workers union, a party arm. He was a native of Chintulla village of Yacharam mandal near Ibrahimpatnam. He was attracted to Leftist ideology during his student days when he played an active part in Students Federation of India and later, Democratic Youth Federation of India.

He won the student union elections in the government junior college at Ibrahimpatnam and was later elected as Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency member of Chintulla in 1994. He lost ZPTC elections in Yacharam in 2000 by a narrow margin.

As DYFI district secretary and CPI(M) district committee member, Narasimha got a big break to contest Assembly elections in 2004 when the Congress, Left parties and TRS forged an alliance. Ibrahimpatnam was left to CPI(M) in the seat adjustments. Narasimha won the elections with a majority of over 67,000 votes.

Owing to differences with the party leadership in 2009 Assembly elections, Narasimha left CPI (M) and joined the CPI. He rejoined the party in 2015 and functioned as State committee member of agricultural workers union.

40 cadets positive

Forty constable cadets undergoing training at Police Training College, Karimnagar, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

All the cadets were allotted to Cyberabad Police Commissionerate and are in isolation.