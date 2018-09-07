Former minister, others join Congress

Gandhi Bhavan, Telangana Congress headquarters wore a festive atmosphere with several leaders joining the party along with their cadre.

Former Home minister D.K. Samarasimha Reddy joined the party in the presence of TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy and AICC secretary and incharge of Telangana R.C. Khuntia, senior leaders Shabbir Ali and D.K. Aruna.

Other leaders who joined the party included well-known High Court lawyer, G. Madhusudhan Reddy from Devarakadra along with ZPTCs. TRS leader from Khanapur Charulatha Rathod, Harish Rao, son of former Minister Purushotham Rao, and TRS leader from Malkajgiri S. Satyam also joined the party along with their followers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Mr. Khuntia said people of Telangana were fed up with the misrule of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao and that people were determined to shunt out the draconian government. They also promised the leaders that the party would recognise their services.

Earlier, Mr. Khuntia inaugurated the Shakti App office in the Gandhi Bhavan. Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy, AICC secretary Madhu Yashki Goud and Shakti Project coordinator for Telangana T. Rammohan Reddy were present.