Former Mayor distributes food kits

Former Mayor of Hyderabad and senior Congress leader Banda Karthika Reddy distributed food kits to hundreds of women at her residence in Tarnaka on Monday. The food kits contained rice, pulses and oil that would suffice for a week for a family. She said distribution of rice and other essential commodities were taken up for the last several days in the Secunderabad constituency to ensure that the poor won’t go hungry. She said apart from the government, it is the responsibility of everyone in the society to contribute their mite to mitigate the sufferings of daily wage workers and poor families. Banda Chandra Reddy, PCC secretary and local leaders were present on the occasion.