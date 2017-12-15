Former Maoist commits suicide

Former Maoist Komalla Seshagiri Rao alias Gopanna reportedly committed suicide jumping before a speeding train here on Friday.

He was found dead on railway tracks near Kazipet Railway Station. Financial problems were stated to be the reason for his resorting to the extreme step.

Gopanna surrendered to the police in 2005 and joined the Congress party along with his wife, also a former member of Maoist party, Swarnakka. She contested as ZPTC from Thorrur mandal and won the election.

Mr. Seshagir Rao belonged to Velikatte village in Thorrur mandal.

He was active in Maoist party from 1990 to 2005 and worked in various capacities in the extremist party. He was sought after by the party and also by the police.

He worked as Maoist party Andhra Orissa Border (AOB) State committee member. As a Maoist, his wife Padma had worked as Mulkangiri division committee secretary on Maharasthra State border prior to her surrender.

Mr. Seshagiri Rao was reportedly in real estate business and was in deep financial crisis. His relatives said that he might have chosen to end his life as he was unable to honour his commitments.