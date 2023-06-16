ADVERTISEMENT

Former Maharashtra Governor Vidyasagar Rao bats for making Hyderabad second capital of the country

June 16, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

Dr. B. R. Ambedkar in his book on small States had envisioned that the city was bound to become the second capital, Vidyasagar Rao said, expressing his personal opinion

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of former Governor of Maharashtra Ch. Vidyasagar Rao. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Batting for making Hyderabad the second capital of the country as envisioned by the chief architect of Indian Constitution Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, former Maharashtra Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao said all the parties should think over it and take a decision together in this regard.

“Hyderabad, endowed with requisite lands, buildings and favourable climate, is a natural choice to become the country’s second capital,” the senior BJP leader and former Union Minister of State for Home told the media, saying it was his personal opinion.

Mr. Vidyasagar Rao was in the town to attend a private function on Friday. “Dr. Ambedkar in his book on small States in 1956 envisioned that Hyderabad is bound to become the second capital of the country. He opined that it was imperative to make Hyderabad a second capital for India’s sovereignty and mainly security perspective,” he noted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This subject figured during my several interactions with Dr. B. R. Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar when I was in Mumbai during my stint as Maharashtra Governor, he recalled.

Meanwhile, reacting to Mr. Vidyasagar Rao’s comments, Congress leader and former Karimnagar MP Ponnam Prabhakar said: “Clarity is needed on BJP’s stand in this regard.”

“The BJP should clearly spell out its stand on making Hyderabad the second capital.  The persons at the helm at the Centre should make it clear whether any such process is underway,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US